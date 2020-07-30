Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Binary Lane Poor Speeds from 2D UFB


65 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#273016 30-Jul-2020 19:39
I've been testing out Linode, Vultr, OVH and Binary Lane VPS based out of Sydney DC's.  

 

The best performance per $ would appear to be from OVH or BinaryLane, with BL getting the edge for their far superior control panel.  One downside to BL is my surprisingly low speed/connection to their server.  It is horrendously slow compared to all of the others.  I've spoken with BL support but they weren't much help.  Has anyone here had issues, or can run a speedtest via their looking glass? 

 

https://syd-lg.binarylane.cloud/

 

I'm on gigabit with 2D, in Wellington.  

 

Other than that, if any other VPS' are recommended, I'm open to suggestions.

 

Thanks!

659 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi
Subscriber

  #2531639 30-Jul-2020 19:54
We have VPSes in Sydney (and Auckland). We don’t have a fancy control panel for spinning them up and down as they’re all custom (or a resource pool) but you get to deal with me direct and we can do a Geekzone deal for you.




Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

966 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2531641 30-Jul-2020 19:57
For what it's worth, I just tried that link you posted and downloading the 500MB file from my gigabit Voyager account and it is also terribly slow - fluctuates between 1 and 2 MB/s. Traceroute and ping tests seem fine, I'm getting around 35ms latency and 11 hops to Sydney.

 

Personally I'm a Vultr customer and have been happy with them, although I've been investigating Linode recently too since they seem to have more features. I've heard some bad things about OVH so not sure I trust them.

 
 
 
 


7645 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2531642 30-Jul-2020 19:59
Plus 1 for vultr.

Cyril



65 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2531644 30-Jul-2020 20:04
Thanks all.  Good to see its not just me with the speed issue.   I like Vultr, but as with linode, their pricing is in USD which makes its significantly more than BinaryLane and OVH for similar specifications.   

9778 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2531645 30-Jul-2020 20:05
line speed on my Spark VDSL connection (70mbps)

966 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2531647 30-Jul-2020 20:09
Downloading a 1GB file from Vultr is pretty fast - I get well over 40MB/s. https://syd-au-ping.vultr.com/

 

 

23434 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2531649 30-Jul-2020 20:11
On voyager and the speeds on the 500mb file on that page are a joke. 1.7MB/sec so not even hitting the limit of a third world ADSL connection.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 




65 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2531650 30-Jul-2020 20:12
amanzi:

 

Downloading a 1GB file from Vultr is pretty fast - I get well over 40MB/s. https://syd-au-ping.vultr.com/

 

 

 

 

Same here, the difference between them and BL considering server location is the same just seems really odd to me.

