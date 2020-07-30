For what it's worth, I just tried that link you posted and downloading the 500MB file from my gigabit Voyager account and it is also terribly slow - fluctuates between 1 and 2 MB/s. Traceroute and ping tests seem fine, I'm getting around 35ms latency and 11 hops to Sydney.

Personally I'm a Vultr customer and have been happy with them, although I've been investigating Linode recently too since they seem to have more features. I've heard some bad things about OVH so not sure I trust them.