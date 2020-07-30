I've been testing out Linode, Vultr, OVH and Binary Lane VPS based out of Sydney DC's.
The best performance per $ would appear to be from OVH or BinaryLane, with BL getting the edge for their far superior control panel. One downside to BL is my surprisingly low speed/connection to their server. It is horrendously slow compared to all of the others. I've spoken with BL support but they weren't much help. Has anyone here had issues, or can run a speedtest via their looking glass?
https://syd-lg.binarylane.cloud/
I'm on gigabit with 2D, in Wellington.
Other than that, if any other VPS' are recommended, I'm open to suggestions.
Thanks!