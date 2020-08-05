Hi Team

We've generally stuck with HP machines and accessories, including laptops and docks, so the manufacturer stands behind the compatibility. We've recently picked up a client with a real mish-mash of hardware and have been asked to find a USB-C dock to drive twin HDMI displays from an Asus laptop with a 7th gen i7 processor. ASUS own standard dock only drives one display (it has VGA and HDMI but the notes say only one can be used at a time), and their advanced dock that can drive two monitors has a long lead time.

With modern USB-C docks and Windows 10, can we be confident a generic dock will drive twin Full HD displays as long as the dock specs say it will drive twin displays?

Cheers