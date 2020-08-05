Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Generic USB-C docks to connect two monitors


#273124 5-Aug-2020 15:51
Hi Team

 

We've generally stuck with HP machines and accessories, including laptops and docks, so the manufacturer stands behind the compatibility.  We've recently picked up a client with a real mish-mash of hardware and have been asked to find a USB-C dock to drive twin HDMI displays from an Asus laptop with a 7th gen i7 processor.  ASUS own standard dock only drives one display (it has VGA and HDMI but the notes say only one can be used at a time), and their advanced dock that can drive two monitors has a long lead time.

 

With modern USB-C docks and Windows 10, can we be confident a generic dock will drive twin Full HD displays as long as the dock specs say it will drive twin displays?

 

Cheers




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

  #2535270 5-Aug-2020 16:03
Are the ASUS laptops Display Port Over USB-C compatible? If they are you should be able to drive 2x1080 monitors. If it's doing it over regular USB you will probably hit bandwidth issues.

  #2535271 5-Aug-2020 16:10
Yep the laptop needs to support DP over Type-C for this to work. 

 

There would be a DP symbol on the Type-C port if the notebook does support this. 

 

 
 
 
 




  #2535281 5-Aug-2020 16:19
Thanks, Team.  Great tips that have given us something specific to look for.  :)




