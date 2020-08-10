Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Business Bank Account - Why so hard?


#273206 10-Aug-2020 11:55
I work as a sole trader and have for several years now.

 

In my spare time I have developed an enterprise app (not a smartphone app) which is now starting to sell. Potential customers are local governement who want a business bank account - fair enough.

 

I went into my main bank, got deer in the headlights looks and not one of the 4 people in the branch could help me.

 

We also bank with another bank so I rang them up and they were happy to kick the process off over the phone (bank 1 wouldnt do that).

 

Anyway Im a bit curious as to why they need so much information, Im just after a cheque account! Im not after credit and the account would be low volume (<10 transaction per month) for smallish amounts. I wouldve thought proof of identity, business IRD number, company registration details etc would be enough to open a cheque account.

 

I know its all for anti fraud but they are asking for things like who my hosting provider is for my website. They also seem to place a lot of emphasis on a business plan - which in my case there isnt really a need for one (the plan is to sell the app!).

 

Surely they would be able to easily see if an account is being used fraudulently without all these hoops?

 

Luckily I have collateral (company website, product website etc). I cant imagine what you'd need to go through if you are starting from scratch.

  #2537832 10-Aug-2020 12:20
Based on your comment about the website I assume you need a merchant facility, which will also require opening a business bank acct for settlement of funds. 

 

In regards to the account; you will need to comply with the AML act in regards to providing verified proof of address and ID. You can usually do this by visiting a branch to verify the docs. Whatever bank you're using will have a business banking team, usually available on the phone. Branches traditionally deal with consumer/retail products and will often struggle with 'business' products.

 

In regards to the merchant side, if you want to take payments online you will need to satisfy Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI-DSS) requirements. Using a 'fully hosted' payment gateway is the easiest and best option for small businesses. You can expect the bank to want to see your privacy policy, refund policy etc....all part of 'website compliance'. Basically the banks have to meet a number of regulatory obligations on their part and also the card schemes (Visa, Mastercard etc).  

 

You shouldn't need to provide a business plan unless you want to borrow money.

 

A few small inconveniences but all part of the game these days!

 

 

