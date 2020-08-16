Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersAny techies want to speculate on why it would take Lotto so long to have their site back running?To me, it doesn't really sound like a capacity issue


84 posts

Master Geek


#273321 16-Aug-2020 16:26
Send private message

To me, it doesn't really sound like a capacity issue but more of an issue where they need to validate individual tickets?


If it's a matter of validations, surely this can be a batch job that can be done? Surely with today's computing power, it can be chewed though with relatively ease.


Lastly, if it's 3-4x their usual activity - surely that if in the past, results can be checked at 10pm or beyond - why is it that so many hours now since the draw - you still can't log on?


If it's capacity issues, why can't they just scale it using a service like AWS?




Even if their database is housed in their HQ, surely the website could be scaled and elastic whereas the endpoint could be throttled via an API to their in-house 'database'.





 

Create new topic
4429 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2542369 16-Aug-2020 16:37
Send private message

Usually on any given draw night you can get the results and check tickets etc at 9:15 pm.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

gzt

11552 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2542370 16-Aug-2020 16:38
Send private message

Any techies want to speculate

No idea. Ancient architecture and nasty non-scaling bottlenecks would fit what you describe.

What does the server version id as? Not always a good indication of the backend.

 
 
 
 


22943 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542374 16-Aug-2020 16:50
Send private message

I am guessing this will be by FAR the biggest online purchase period they have ever had online with L3 lockdown and a lot of physical kiosks were closed. 

 

I did wonder if it was something more... nefarious though, there have been a lot of high profile companies attacked recently. Hopefully, not. 

 

 

BDFL - Memuneh
67923 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542423 16-Aug-2020 17:11
Send private message

No conspiracy theories. Simply scaling up using a service like AWS as suggested is not as simple as it really relies on architectural decisions taken years ago with unintended consequences.

In other words, if you don't understand the problem, creating a conspiracy theory won't help.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic




News »

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.