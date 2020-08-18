Stuck in a bit of a loop between bank and discount domains support.
Trying to renew a few domains that expire in 1-2 days. Tried 3 different bank cards. Two flexi debit and one a visa lite card.
I get a payment declined message.
Bank says no transactions coming from provider. No decline messages etc. No blocks on card. Clear funds. Other online transactions working.
Discount domains says contact your bank!
I note recently discount domains upgraded their website portal.
Anyone struck this? Outage?