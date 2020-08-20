Hi all,

I am trying to get an individual code-signing certificate from Comodo, which still looks do-able.

However, the process requires a "notary public" (not just a JP) who is prepared to scan the multiple ID documents required and upload them to Comodo's website.

One Wellington notary I was recommended said "he doesn't do that electronic stuff".

Email to another was ignored.

Does anybody have any practical experience with a notary public in Wellington for this kind of electronic document uploading?

Thanks in advance,

Len Chisholm.