Hi, is there a way to easily host my own forum ?

I would like to run my PC from my partners work in town or somewhere running SMF software or anythink and have

control at home ?

I joined the SMF forum after upgrading my pc to 1Tb and buying a domain to setup SMF but even the guys that use to

do this for a living there said its not easy to maintain and setup.....its 2020 is there some way ?

cheers

Brett