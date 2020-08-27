Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
An (old) example of credit card fraud in New Zealand


#274525 27-Aug-2020 08:27
An excerpt from "Confessions of an ID Theft Kingpin, Part I"

 

 

At the height of his cybercriminal career, the hacker known as “Hieupc” was earning $125,000 a month running a bustling identity theft service that siphoned consumer dossiers from some of the world’s top data brokers. That is, until his greed and ambition played straight into an elaborate snare set by the U.S. Secret Service. Now, after more than seven years in prison Hieupc is back in his home country and hoping to convince other would-be cybercrooks to use their computer skills for good.

 

Matt O’Neill is the Secret Service agent who in February 2013 successfully executed a scheme to lure Ngo out of Vietnam and into Guam, where the young hacker was arrested and sent to the mainland U.S. to face prosecution. O’Neill now heads the agency’s Global Investigative Operations Center, which supports investigations into transnational organized criminal groups.

 

Ten years ago, then 19-year-old hacker Ngo was a regular on the Vietnamese-language computer hacking forums. Ngo says he came from a middle-class family that owned an electronics store, and that his parents bought him a computer when he was around 12 years old. From then on out, he was hooked.

 

In his late teens, he traveled to New Zealand to study English at a university there. By that time, he was already an administrator of several dark web hacker forums, and between his studies he discovered a vulnerability in the school’s network that exposed payment card data.

 

“I did contact the IT technician there to fix it, but nobody cared so I hacked the whole system,” Ngo recalled. “Then I used the same vulnerability to hack other websites. I was stealing lots of credit cards.”

 

Ngo said he decided to use the card data to buy concert and event tickets from Ticketmaster, and then sell the tickets at a New Zealand auction site called TradeMe. The university later learned of the intrusion and Ngo’s role in it, and the Auckland police got involved. Ngo’s travel visa was not renewed after his first semester ended, and in retribution he attacked the university’s site, shutting it down for at least two days.

 

 

Interesting story. Also interesting because when we read press releases from security firms with their reported millions of dollars of money lost to cybercrime (scams, credit card fraud, identify theft, etc) in New Zealand alone our initial reaction is disbelief. Surely we can't be losing that much money without seeing it happening?

 

But it is happening. Every day it seems. 




 

 

  #2550464 27-Aug-2020 08:34
I'm stunned at the seemingly simple ways a lot of these people are caught in the end...often through greed. 




  #2550471 27-Aug-2020 08:49
Interesting coincidence, just received an email from CERT NZ with links to the combined 2020 Quarter One (Q1) and Quarter Two (Q2) Report, providing an overview of the cyber security incidents reported by New Zealanders from 1 January – 30 June 2020. Here is the one page summary.




 

 

  #2550492 27-Aug-2020 09:31
The stupid thing is the attitude to reported network issues back in the "early" days.....  he informed someone of an issue and got ignored.

 

I had the same thing when I found an open proxy on a school's ADSL connection listed on an international proxy list - emailed them multiple times on every address I could find to let them know, had absolutely no response, yet it was never closed, so was getting abused - and this was back in the days of paying per MB. Wonder who paid the bill........

 

 




