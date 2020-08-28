The NZ stock exchange is having issues with DOS attacks .

An 'expert' interviewed on the radio made the claim that this DOS attack could have been easily negated , and he seemed to imply the NZX's IT didnt know what they were doing.



Just wondering,

is that 'expert' opinion just BS , Its hard to imagine that NZX dont have competent IT .

Is that just theory vs real life ?

Does claimed 'DOS protection" in hardware firewalls actually work against determined prolonged attacks , from botnets ?



Would a competent hacker attacking NZX not get around any measures put in to mitigate DOS attacks .