I help out with a trust that has G Suite for Non Profits for their regular users but retain their old standard Gmail account for it's large shared Google Drive folder with a paid storage upgrade (beyond the limits of the G Suite free tier (and also transfer of standard Drive to G Suite is a hassle without being able to transfer ownership) - the paid levels of G Suite are overkill for the rest of their activities).

There are plenty of options for backing up G Suite, but does anyone have recommendations for backing up (rather than syncing) a standard Google Drive folder to another cloud service?