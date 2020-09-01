Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I help out with a trust that has G Suite for Non Profits for their regular users but retain their old standard Gmail account for it's large shared Google Drive folder with a paid storage upgrade (beyond the limits of the G Suite free tier (and also transfer of standard Drive to G Suite is a hassle without being able to transfer ownership) - the paid levels of G Suite are overkill for the rest of their activities).

 

There are plenty of options for backing up G Suite, but does anyone have recommendations for backing up (rather than syncing) a standard Google Drive folder to another cloud service?

You can do a regular manual or scheduled export of all data in your Google account using Google Takeout. Otherwise I guess you need software to download the files and transfer them to another cloud storage.

Could Goodsync be of use?




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

