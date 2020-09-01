Be prepared for disappointment too. By default the first page on Google will have ten positions - and how many people will be trying to be on that front page at the same time for some very common word?

A lot of times "SEO" is just snake oil because there's no guarantee of results really.

I had a case were a company signed a retainer and started sending reports with pearls like "The page /event/[event name]" appears on searches but it doesn't exist on the site anymore. If the product has changed make sure to have a replacement product for it" - well, it's an events calendar. Some events are gone past so they are removed from the site. Obviously whoever was the outsourced overseas contractor had no idea what an "event" is, and that told me a lot about the quality of that company's SEO services.