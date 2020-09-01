I haven't been involved in this area for a while, but a customer just asked me if the following quote for SEO was appropriate or not:
It's a fairly simple website, no e-commerce on the site. It's probably around 15 pages.
SEO Keyword Research
- Comprehensive keyword research to understand search demand for all services
- Mapping keywords for services to most relevant pages on the website
- Research also feeds into website copy, blogging and content plan
- Title tags & Meta descriptions
Cost: $1,050 + G.S.T.
Is that in the ballpark? Looks quite a lot?