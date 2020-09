Hi - I am currently using Discount Domains but their new web portal is buggy and slow.

I am looking for a domain name registar with redirect/forwarder capability.

ie. Being able to add my own CNAME and MX, TXT etc. records but set the A record to their forwarded and then be able to redirect subdomains -

e.g.

mail.domainname.co.nz - mail.office365.com

drive.domainname.co.nz - user.onedrive.com

Any ideas?

Thanks