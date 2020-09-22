Hi

I know 365 Exchange throttles speed on dumps to PST

But does 365 Exch also throttle speeds when downloading old email ? are they essentially the same thing ?

Even setting the cached email to ONLY cache 1 month's , took an eternity to download/sync.

Tried 2 PC's , via Fibre connection, ADSL Speed test showed reasonable internet speed (approx 50Mbs)

The speed was so slow I could see the old email populating slowly one by one , with an occasional burst of 5 or so

Does MS 365 Exch also now throttling downloading old emails ?

Has anyone else recently noticed rediculously slow downloading of old emails . Ive never seen this slowness with 365 Exch before (Or maybee I just never noticed it ? )

Cheers