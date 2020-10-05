I've got a friend who had someone set them up with a Drupal site with a contact form that seems to be a source for a regular supply of a pretty specific spam message, following the format below, I'm not really following this subject these days, are they just hoping to get a reply to a compromised address?

Subject: tqeHkBFDSQh

tqeHkBFDSQh

WTYnkHtopUGyERK

