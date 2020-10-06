LarryFisherman

I've decided that I don't enjoy the current industry I'm in and I'm wanting to start a career into IT.

I've always had a interest in IT but had never thought I wanted to do it as a career until now, at 30 years old I'm glad I decided this now and not in another 10 years.

My knowledge is at a basic level with the most I've done is play around with rpi's at home.

Recently I've been doing a paper online that covers basic programming, it focuses on C, Python and SQL. I am planning on focusing on learning Python and possibly Javascript.

I've been doing a bit of research online for what should be my first steps, here are a few things that I've read I should do:

Aiming to get a help desk/service desk job is a way to enter into the IT industry. I lack experience and most job positions I've looked at state they want 1 - 2 year experience for a lvl 1 & 2 helpdesk job. I've read that I could get a Comptia A+ cert as that could help me get a job without the experience. Someone pointed out that maybe the ITIL 4 might be more beneficial that the A+.

At this point in time I'm wanting to aim for Cloud Engineer down the road, I know I have a lot to learn and a long way to go before I reach that.

For this job I would need to have experience and understanding in Linux, networking, scripting(Python) from what I read. Would aiming to get the CCNA and RHCSA after I get experience working at a help desk role be the next step?

I'm also looking at setting up some sort of homelab to help me try things out / learn. I'm unsure if I should get physical hardware or use virtualisation/cloud services.

If I'm wrong or completely missed that boat for what I would actually need to learn / get experience in please let me know.

Any advice that would help me on this journey towards the Cloud Engineer role I'm aiming for would be much appreciated.