Hi . A general question about spam filtering services

spoofed emails : is it too much too expect spoofed emails to be blocked by profession spam blocking systems/services ?

Specifically emails spoofed to look like they came from within the companies domain

eg

email spoofed to look like it came from within the company

From in outlook show as from (say) theboss@company.co.nz

Headers : from shows 'theboss@company.co.nz' , but ACTUAL sender in the headers shows (say) mrhacker@clickmeplease.com



Ignoring spf filtering ....

can/should a spam filter detect spoofed emails pretending to be from the domain(exchange server IP) but came from somewhere else

Not expecting every spoofed email to be blocked, I would have expected the domains email adress to be protected from spoofing when this shows in the headers



Is there more to it than what Im thinking ?