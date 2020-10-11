Has anyone come across domains4less messing and cancelling their DNS records without any notification or reason given? I have not changed anything, until today suddenly no more service for you bro!

These two domains I own have been cancelled according to WHOIS, however I have paid both up till next year at least. You can see they have been put into query_status: 210 PendingRelease

minor.org.nz

patriot.nz

Whereas a typical domains4less hosted DNS is working normally

Using the example of ficino.school.nz

Should I be asking for money back or just moving my records elsewhere as to bypass this source of annoyance. Obviously I would like these sites up and running ASAP and would like your best suggestions for DNS providers that won't pull the rug out under your feet, and the possibility to shift the UDAI record, if anyone has experience or suggestions in this?