Domains4less interrupting my DNS queries?
#277364 11-Oct-2020 00:51
Has anyone come across domains4less messing and cancelling their DNS records without any notification or reason given? I have not changed anything, until today suddenly no more service for you bro!

 

These two domains I own have been cancelled according to WHOIS, however I have paid both up till next year at least. You can see they have been put into query_status: 210 PendingRelease

 

  • minor.org.nz
  • patriot.nz

 

 

 

 

 

Whereas a typical domains4less hosted DNS is working normally

 

Using the example of ficino.school.nz

 

 

Should I be asking for money back or just moving my records elsewhere as to bypass this source of annoyance. Obviously I would like these sites up and running ASAP and would like your best suggestions for DNS providers that won't pull the rug out under your feet, and the possibility to shift the UDAI record, if anyone has experience or suggestions in this?

  #2582475 11-Oct-2020 01:01
That's traditionally what happens when you reach the end of renewal and hadn't paid.

 

By the date registered vs update, that's almost like there has been a cancel request earlier than the cycle or someone been given permission to transfer it away.

 

Noone with authority has clicked one of those squatting/management scam emails have they :) (or upset someone who has forced a C&D on them..)

 

Pending release is held for a bit. It's 1 hr update cycle to get it back within the stand-down (I think 30 days) if an error has been made.

 

Drop the same query via email, I think at last check it was monitored by the mothership so onto it fast.

  #2582477 11-Oct-2020 01:11
Pending Release indicates the domain has not been paid - unpaid invoice? If their systems were putting domains into pending release despite them being paid for this is a very, very bad thing.

 

If you want a reliable company then seriously I can't recommend Metaname (https://metaname.net) enough. They're very simple, but have a tonne of features. The cost difference between the two is rather small considering you're paying per year. I've personally had domains with them since around 2010 and never once had any issues.




