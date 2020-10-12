I have a couple of HF cloud servers with these guys in Sydney which have been rock solid until the last couple of weeks.

I have one with 2 vcore and 4gb ram with several WP sites which runs at about 20% cpu most of the time with the odd spike at 100% during the day and two with a single site on each with 1 vcore on each and 1GB and 2GB ram. The single WP sites don't do very much at all (barely registering above 2%) but it's got me thinking about how best to mitigate a site going down.

I use UptimeRobot on all the sites and have regular backups of both the server instance and each website. Creating a new instance from a backup and updating the DNS is easy enough, as is migrating the WP setup between servers.

I appreciate no server will be up 100% but is there anything else I can do other than move to another host ?