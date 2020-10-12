Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersVultr server downtime and how to mitigate it.
martyyn

1390 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#277377 12-Oct-2020 09:15
Send private message quote this post

I have a couple of HF cloud servers with these guys in Sydney which have been rock solid until the last couple of weeks. 

 

I have one with 2 vcore and 4gb ram with several WP sites which runs at about 20% cpu most of the time with the odd spike at 100% during the day and two with a single site on each with 1 vcore on each and 1GB and 2GB ram. The single WP sites don't do very much at all (barely registering above 2%) but it's got me thinking about how best to mitigate a site going down.

 

I use UptimeRobot on all the sites and have regular backups of both the server instance and each website. Creating a new instance from a backup and updating the DNS is easy enough, as is migrating the WP setup between servers.

 

I appreciate no server will be up 100% but is there anything else I can do other than move to another host ?

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop for sports gear at Wiggle.
timmmay
16477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2582853 12-Oct-2020 09:19
Send private message quote this post

Run two servers in different but close data centers and load balance them? That's easy with AWS and multiple AZs, not sure about other providers.

michaelmurfy
/dev/null
9589 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2582855 12-Oct-2020 09:25
Send private message quote this post

Personally I found Vultr performance to be lacking - I had the same sort of problems with a few servers but rebuilt the servers on Linode (who also have a Sydney DC) and never had issues since.

 

You can get $100 credit by using this link: https://login.linode.com/signup?promo=DOCSM1HUN8F5 (this is the link from their excellent docs - https://www.linode.com/docs/, not a referral).




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

 
 
 
 


noroad
627 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2582858 12-Oct-2020 09:33
quote this post

I use these guys for my personal Sydney hosting and its been rock solid for years - https://hostus.us/

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices





News »

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32

NordVPN starts deploying colocated servers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 09:00

Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Orcon to bundle Google Nest Wifi router with new accounts
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53

Security report shows how New Zealanders deal with smartphone security
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:41

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34






Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.