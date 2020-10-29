I'm looking to migrate about 12GB for seven account from a US shared server account (don't ask) to a new O365 account.

Everything is ready to go, the O365 account is set up, the users have appropriate licenses and the initial migration is synced and successful with a perfect consistency score. So I'm ready to make the MX changes.

But when I log into Outlook online for the main admin account it only shows email up until 4pm yesterday. There was email received on the account after 4pm and also this morning.

The start time shows as 10/28/2020 8:12:52PM - which I assume is UTC time and the last synced time is 10/28/2020 4:11:23AM.

So how often is the synchronisation run ? All the instructions I find online just say it "synchonises" and you delete the job once you confirm the MX change has taken effect.

What am I missing ?