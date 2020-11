Hi

365

I need to move a domain to a new tennant

I dont have access to the current tennent , but can arrange to have them remove it .



Assuming no email or onedrive files etc need to be moved (no files, email a/cs that havnt been used )

Do I just get the existing Tennant admin to delete the domain ? Is that all there is to it ? or are there powershell scripts to run to clean it out completely ?

All the clear instructions Ive found are to do with migration (of data) , not a simple move of domain .