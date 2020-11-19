Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersDomains4Less requesting renewal of domain that was moved away from them
jarledb

Webhead
2563 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#279976 19-Nov-2020 22:29
Send private message quote this post

Got an email from Domains4less. They stated

 

"Your domain name [removed] has been suspended"

 

And further

 

"If payment is made within the next 30 days your domain name can be reactivated without incurring any additional fees.  If you wish to renew this domain name after the 30 day suspension period, additional fees to restore the domain from Redemption Period will apply. "

 

Since I had moved the domain, I thought maybe they sent me the message in error, so I responded

 

"Hi there, please let me know how the domain can be suspended when it has been moved to another registrar?!"

 

Their response:

 

"The domain [removed] is still being hosted by Domains4Less and it is due for renewal. To restore service immediately, you may process a credit card payment through the Express Renewal link here: [link removed] or through your Domains4Less account by logging in here: [link removed]"

 

I am sure it is just a problem with their systems, but the whole thing felt so scammy I thought I should share it with you here.

Create new topic
OzoneNZ
55 posts

Master Geek


  #2607267 19-Nov-2020 22:45
Send private message quote this post

Unsurprising as their billing system isn't great, they didn't send me an expiry/renewal reminder for nearly 2 years past my domain expiring, but they also didn't suspend my domain either 😂

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
69015 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2607270 19-Nov-2020 22:54
Send private message quote this post

jarledb:

 

"The domain [removed] is still being hosted by Domains4Less and it is due for renewal. To restore service immediately, you may process a credit card payment through the Express Renewal link here: [link removed] or through your Domains4Less account by logging in here: [link removed]"

 

 

You don't have anything with them? You moved the domain - is the hosting with a different company too?




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Sharesies | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase My technology disclosure

Create new topic





News »

James Dyson Award 2020 Global Prize winners announced
Posted 19-Nov-2020 09:45

Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
Posted 19-Nov-2020 09:33

LG OLED TV and Xbox Series X partnership
Posted 18-Nov-2020 21:40

OPPO unveils three new concept products at OPPO INNO DAY 2020
Posted 18-Nov-2020 16:31

Harman Kardon introduces premium home speakers Citation series
Posted 18-Nov-2020 16:07

Dropbox goes all in on remote work with new features and tools for distributed teams
Posted 18-Nov-2020 15:57

NVIDIA announces A100 80GB GPU for AI supercomputing
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:31

NVIDIA DGX Station A100 offers researchers AI data Centre-in-a-box
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:26

NVIDIA announces Mellanox Inï¬niBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:21

Synology unveils DVA3221 Deep Learning NVR
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:51

Fraudulent Minecraft-related apps deceive millions of Google Play users
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:46

More than $43 million donated to over 1,000 charities by Vodafone NZ
Posted 11-Nov-2020 12:09

Customer feedback tool launches health protection screens
Posted 11-Nov-2020 10:00

Sprout offering seed capital investment opportunity to agtech and foodtech start-ups
Posted 10-Nov-2020 13:08

Xbox ANZ to livestream next-generation Xbox launch from Queenstown
Posted 6-Nov-2020 12:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.