Got an email from Domains4less. They stated

"Your domain name [removed] has been suspended"

And further

"If payment is made within the next 30 days your domain name can be reactivated without incurring any additional fees. If you wish to renew this domain name after the 30 day suspension period, additional fees to restore the domain from Redemption Period will apply. "

Since I had moved the domain, I thought maybe they sent me the message in error, so I responded

"Hi there, please let me know how the domain can be suspended when it has been moved to another registrar?!"

Their response:

"The domain [removed] is still being hosted by Domains4Less and it is due for renewal. To restore service immediately, you may process a credit card payment through the Express Renewal link here: [link removed] or through your Domains4Less account by logging in here: [link removed]"

I am sure it is just a problem with their systems, but the whole thing felt so scammy I thought I should share it with you here.