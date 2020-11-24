Hi All

For the last 15 years I have registered my 280+ domains with Webdrive. Webdrive were bought out by Openhost/Umbrellar some time ago.

In September this year, Openhost have forced users onto a new platform for managing domains. The new platform is very much untested, unreliable, undocumented and unusable. Its most recent dysfunction is to send reminder emails to my customers for domains which are no longer registered with them.

I suspect the poor people on Openhost's helpdesk are flooded with issues, which makes the service and turn around times nearly useless.

I have already moved 195 of my domains to another provider, which involves a great deal of time and effort.

Has anyone else experienced these issues? I am not looking for a solution, just someone to cry with.