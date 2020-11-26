Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best NZ domain name registrars?
Baboon

364 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280108 26-Nov-2020 19:56
Send private message

G'day.

I'm thinking of registering a domain using one of the NZ specific TLDs, and wondered what is a good NZ domain name registrar with access to those TLDs. Plus, I wouldn't mind supporting a NZ business in these challenging times.

I suppose in order of priority I'm after:

Low price.
Security (2FA highly desired).
A decent site with good domain config tools.
A well-established business that won't be going anywhere soon.

And I don't care about additional extras like email or web hosting. All I want is to register a domain and point the records where I desire.

TIA for your advice :-)






 



Andib
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2611388 26-Nov-2020 19:59
Send private message

Metaname






mattwnz
18622 posts

Uber Geek


  #2611392 26-Nov-2020 20:05
Send private message

Domains are often a low margin low cost service so getting all those may not be likely. Not aware of any NZ ones that do 2FA.

CYaBro
3789 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2611424 26-Nov-2020 20:48
Send private message

Metaname does 2FA.
I use Authy for it.
I only use them for hosting domains and use a free Cloudflare account for DNS zone records.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73855 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2611426 26-Nov-2020 21:00
Send private message

domain name services - Metaname






 

 

 

 

 



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10951 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2611455 26-Nov-2020 22:03
Send private message

Shall I say Metaname too? ;)







Baboon

364 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2611464 26-Nov-2020 22:16
Send private message

Metaname seems to be a popular choice. Pretty basic, but then again that's all I need.






 



Zeon
3859 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2611469 26-Nov-2020 22:31
Send private message

Metaname or Sitename








Lias
4858 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2611588 27-Nov-2020 10:02
Send private message

Baboon: Metaname seems to be a popular choice. Pretty basic, but then again that's all I need.

 

Depends what you mean by basic..  Metname's interface is imho godawful , but their functionality is better than most. 






freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73855 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2611593 27-Nov-2020 10:12
Send private message

Metaname even supports DNSSEC - and when I implemented mine years ago and needed a specific algorithm they had it implemented in minutes. 

 

The interface is simple but it's a powerful platform.






 

 

 

 

 









