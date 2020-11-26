G'day.



I'm thinking of registering a domain using one of the NZ specific TLDs, and wondered what is a good NZ domain name registrar with access to those TLDs. Plus, I wouldn't mind supporting a NZ business in these challenging times.



I suppose in order of priority I'm after:



Low price.

Security (2FA highly desired).

A decent site with good domain config tools.

A well-established business that won't be going anywhere soon.



And I don't care about additional extras like email or web hosting. All I want is to register a domain and point the records where I desire.



TIA for your advice :-)



