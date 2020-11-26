Think: Fastmail https://www.fastmail.com/ , only based here in NZ. I only need the one user as aliases filtered into folders are fine for me. But I do require 5GB or preferably higher storage, reliability, and a price that isn't too far above somewhere like Fastmail just for the benefit of being in NZ and supporting a NZ business.
Is it even worth trying to move my email hosting to NZ? The options I've noticed over the years are usually pretty pitiful email add-ons for domain and web hosting - nowhere near as good as Fastmail, G Suite, or MS 360 email hosting.