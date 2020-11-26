I'm happy with Fastmail. They're an Australian company although their servers are US based--although that doesn't seem to affect performance too much from NZ.

IMAP is only an issue if you're on Google--their IMAP implementation is incredibly awful and is the cause of many issues if you are not using the official Gmail app. I ran into so many issues during migration away from Gmail. Luckily Fastmail now has a nice Gmail-to-Fastmail migration tool which includes workarounds for all the Gmail flaws so there is no need to worry about that now. I haven't tried Microsoft's IMAP implementation, but I imagine it's not much better given they only really make an effort to support their own client (Outlook).

However for all other providers (read: those that use server software that complies with standards) IMAP is 100% reliable. IMAP makes it possible to use your preferred email client should you not like the app provided by your mail provider (or if you just want to use the native app e.g. Apple's Mail app on iOS). Fastmail's IMAP implementation is based on a widely deployed IMAP software so is compatible with pretty much anything--I've used it across several different software and devices with zero issues.

I use the Fastmail app on my Android phone, Fastmail webmail on my Mac/PCs which both works pretty well. To compare with the competition, I use both O365 and G Suite daily for my work and Fastmail easily beats both O365/Google in terms of ease of use and performance. O365 has a nice native app on Mac/Windows but the O365 webmail is no where as good as Fastmail. Gmail has gotten slower and isn't as performant as Fastmail.

I previously operated my own mail server but the time and effort wasn't worth it. Better use of my time paying Fastmail to manage all of that for me.