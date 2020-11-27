I have a bit of a challenge to put forward around how we may want to leverage oAuth authentication for our Exchange server. I am having a real problem locating any information related to doing this *without* Azure - I would go as far as it seems unsupported/not possible.

Essentially, we want all the features of conditional access, 2FA, etc, that can be achieved by using oauth authentication/an external IdP - but the trick here is I want it for MAPI, ActiveSync (preferably) and OWA.

I have only been able to find information for using ADFS/SAML for OWA and ECP - this doesn't go far enough, as this means ActiveSync and MAPI are still only Username/pass against AD without any conditional access etc.

I know that Exchange can accept oAuth by default, however what remains to be seen is how you set this up with anything other than Azure. Has anyone had any experience with this, in using an external IdP and *not* using Azure at all? Serving completely on-prem?