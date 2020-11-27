No one loves offering email services now! The Sitehost pricing isn't bad at all. I don't think anyone can compete with the amount of storage that Google Workspace or Office 365 offer for the price anyway. One of the main problems is that there is no way to automatically limit/stop email storage if the user goes over their limit. We just get a notification that someone has gone over their limit and then we have to do something about it. With hundreds of clients, I can only imagine how much time the "am I under my limit yet?" discussions will take up!!

As an aside, is it as difficult as it looks to become a reseller for Office 365 or Google Workspace? I've started but it looks like reams of red tape so far...