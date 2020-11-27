Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersDomain & Email Reseller Options?
Drelly

14 posts

Geek


#280115 27-Nov-2020 10:17
Send private message

We've been a Reseller with WebDrive for 20 years. We moved all our websites away from them (to SiteHost) several years ago when service started to slip but we still have domains and email with them. I'd really like to move everything away but I'm looking for a good combination of service, price and features. SiteHost service is great and they offer $1 per Gig/Mailbox but their features are very limited for email and the pricing structure makes it hard to compete with other providers for multiple mailboxes or higher storage requirements. I like OpenHosts features but the service is appalling and the new control panel is a maze.

Does anyone know of any domain/email resellers with feature-rich plans, reasonable pricing and good service? I'd rather keep it in NZ but am now wondering if going offshore is a better option?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Zeon
3859 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2611612 27-Nov-2020 10:20
Send private message

The Sitehost guys are reasonable. Perhaps you could consider meeting with them and negotiating some special pricing?




Speedtest 2019-10-14

Drelly

14 posts

Geek


  #2611810 27-Nov-2020 14:14
Send private message

No one loves offering email services now! The Sitehost pricing isn't bad at all. I don't think anyone can compete with the amount of storage that Google Workspace or Office 365 offer for the price anyway. One of the main problems is that there is no way to automatically limit/stop email storage if the user goes over their limit. We just get a notification that someone has gone over their limit and then we have to do something about it. With hundreds of clients, I can only imagine how much time the "am I under my limit yet?" discussions will take up!! 

 

As an aside, is it as difficult as it looks to become a reseller for Office 365 or Google Workspace? I've started but it looks like reams of red tape so far...

networkn
27213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2611842 27-Nov-2020 14:50
Send private message

We like 1stDomains, find their support and pricing reasonable. Owned by Seeby Woodhouse of Voyager. 

 

 



Drelly

14 posts

Geek


  #2611926 27-Nov-2020 16:04
Send private message

I rang 1st Domains but was told that they didn't have a reseller system for email?

maffey
27 posts

Geek


  #2612166 28-Nov-2020 10:48
Send private message

I am in the same boat. Currently shifting all my domains from Webdrive as the new domain management system is completely unusable.  We are moving domains to Sitehost and so far they seam excellent, great helpdesk support and management console.  They have good features for bulk domain management.

 

Sitehost do offer a good deal for reseller email.  We use Sitehost for email forwarding. Our customers who want full email hosting we direct to Office365 or Gsuite.

 

I also spoke to 1stdomains, they seam very knowledgeable about domain stuff, however they don't have many reseller features.

Drelly

14 posts

Geek


  #2612232 28-Nov-2020 13:31
Send private message

maffey:

 

I am in the same boat. Currently shifting all my domains from Webdrive as the new domain management system is completely unusable.  We are moving domains to Sitehost and so far they seam excellent, great helpdesk support and management console.  They have good features for bulk domain management.

 

Sitehost do offer a good deal for reseller email.  We use Sitehost for email forwarding. Our customers who want full email hosting we direct to Office365 or Gsuite.

 

I also spoke to 1stdomains, they seam very knowledgeable about domain stuff, however they don't have many reseller features.

 

It's a real shame. OpenHost/WebDrive have had some great staff. Josh still does a great job but you have to wonder if the people that own it just hate resellers!? Have you signed up with Google or Microsoft as a reseller? We haven't yet but it's hard to manage emails without it.

 

 

maffey
27 posts

Geek


  #2612440 28-Nov-2020 18:51
Send private message

It is a shame, WebDrive started life as a reseller focused hosting company with a great platform and excellent service at very reasonable prices.

 

I have not signed up as a reseller for Google or Microsoft.  From what I have heard, they pay very little in the way of commission/margin to the reseller and there are hoops to jump through to sign up. 

 

I am happy for my customers to buy there own gsuite/Office365 subscriptions directly from the supplier with us selling support as needed.  Yes we miss out on a commission, but the lines of responsibility are very clear.



Drelly

14 posts

Geek


  #2613000 30-Nov-2020 08:07
Send private message

I have not signed up as a reseller for Google or Microsoft.  From what I have heard, they pay very little in the way of commission/margin to the reseller and there are hoops to jump through to sign up. 
Hoops is right. Google require a business plan! I was just wanting to do it to make it easier to manage emails for clients.

Dynamic
3362 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613004 30-Nov-2020 08:14
Send private message

IMHO, Google or 365 email is the right way to go for your clients.  Large mailbox.  Easy sync of data.  Pretty decent security.  We prefer 365.

 

Unless you make money maintaining your client web sites and actively do so, consider Wix or Weebly or the like where security is their hassle not yours.  No more compromised WordPress plugins.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Drelly

14 posts

Geek


  #2659553 19-Feb-2021 12:08
Send private message

maffey:

 

It is a shame, WebDrive started life as a reseller focused hosting company with a great platform and excellent service at very reasonable prices.

 

I have not signed up as a reseller for Google or Microsoft.  From what I have heard, they pay very little in the way of commission/margin to the reseller and there are hoops to jump through to sign up. 

 

I am happy for my customers to buy there own gsuite/Office365 subscriptions directly from the supplier with us selling support as needed.  Yes we miss out on a commission, but the lines of responsibility are very clear.

 

I'm still having dramas trying to sort out this problem. Just re-reading this and I was wondering how you manage with access to client Google accounts? It seems to be getting harder to login to their accounts without re-verifying the different device you're logging in on.

kmarquart
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2709082 18-May-2021 16:32
Send private message

Yes Drelly and others with similar OpenHost experiences,  I'm in the process of moving all my hosting off OpenHost for the reasons you mentioned. I never had DNs registered there but managing the hosted domains for both web and email is now a frustrating experience which I am sick of having to have their support techies complete for me. Their Plesk and Control Panel is super frustrating and badly designed. So I'm off to a new provider.

 

Ofcourse the big job is moving all the content (not so bad), and the email accounts (bad).

 

A killer is the more recent requirement for stricter email passwords which many of my customers will have to reset on all their mail clients. Ugh!!

 

I moved to WebSlice which is a subsidiary of SiteHost. A bit dearer than OpenHost but okay. Good support and they can help migrate the non-POP mailboxes, server to server with a migration tool.

 

Have fun!

Drelly

14 posts

Geek


  #2709479 19-May-2021 09:15
Send private message

kmarquart:

 

Yes Drelly and others with similar OpenHost experiences,  I'm in the process of moving all my hosting off OpenHost for the reasons you mentioned. I never had DNs registered there but managing the hosted domains for both web and email is now a frustrating experience which I am sick of having to have their support techies complete for me. Their Plesk and Control Panel is super frustrating and badly designed. So I'm off to a new provider.

 

Ofcourse the big job is moving all the content (not so bad), and the email accounts (bad).

 

A killer is the more recent requirement for stricter email passwords which many of my customers will have to reset on all their mail clients. Ugh!!

 

I moved to WebSlice which is a subsidiary of SiteHost. A bit dearer than OpenHost but okay. Good support and they can help migrate the non-POP mailboxes, server to server with a migration tool.

 

Have fun!

 

We had intended to move all the mailboxes over but even with migration software (which we purchased to do this ourselves) it was going to be far too big a job to justify the time. After moving a couple of clients over, we realised that helping people re-set their email settings was a special kind of torture. So we're stuck with OpenHost for email at the moment. 

 

In an associated update... OpenHost managed to allow a domain name to expire, go through pending release and be released without ever informing us. The client is one of those that have only a vague idea how it all works and wouldn't have understood the emails he got, even if he did receive them. The domain name was then registered by someone else who has also stolen the client's old website from an archive somewhere (it had been offline for a couple of years) and relaunched it. What a shitshow.

networkn
27213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2709511 19-May-2021 10:50
Send private message

Drelley, who was the domain contact email address that renewals were sent to? I sincerely doubt they failed to notify *someone*. It is not thier fault that someone didn't action it. We have domain contact email address set to our renewals system to prevent customers not understanding and renewing. It's part of our onboarding process. There is about 90 days between a domain expiring and someone being able to register the domain, so how did no-one notice email and website wasn't working for 90 days?

 

 

 

 

Drelly

14 posts

Geek


  #2709602 19-May-2021 12:40
Send private message

networkn:

 

Drelley, who was the domain contact email address that renewals were sent to? I sincerely doubt they failed to notify *someone*. It is not thier fault that someone didn't action it. We have domain contact email address set to our renewals system to prevent customers not understanding and renewing. It's part of our onboarding process. There is about 90 days between a domain expiring and someone being able to register the domain, so how did no-one notice email and website wasn't working for 90 days?

The client might have got a notification but we got nothing and it was under our reseller account. Under the WebDrive control panel, we would have received a notification regardless of the domain records. The domain hasn't been used for a website for the last 2-3 years. I guess he didn't use it for email much. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 