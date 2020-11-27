We've been a Reseller with WebDrive for 20 years. We moved all our websites away from them (to SiteHost) several years ago when service started to slip but we still have domains and email with them. I'd really like to move everything away but I'm looking for a good combination of service, price and features. SiteHost service is great and they offer $1 per Gig/Mailbox but their features are very limited for email and the pricing structure makes it hard to compete with other providers for multiple mailboxes or higher storage requirements. I like OpenHosts features but the service is appalling and the new control panel is a maze.
Does anyone know of any domain/email resellers with feature-rich plans, reasonable pricing and good service? I'd rather keep it in NZ but am now wondering if going offshore is a better option?