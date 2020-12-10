kingdragonfly: 

I'm trying to help a small 2 man business.
They sell a lot of inventory
10,000 customers
4,000 product lines
10,000 products
Their existing accounting system is year DOS based running under Windows XP, using a database engine that's no longer made.
The existing software has a sorted history. Current system was "Cowan Bowman and Associates" CBA, which was "Platinum" in New Zealand. In the last 20 years, the company's been bought and sold a number of times and is now "PlatSoft" in South Africa.
I told them their first step was to contact the South African company, but given the age of the software and technology it was doubtful to get it updated. It was also a very expensive piece of software (and flakey) when new, so I'd expect a very expensive upgrade / migration process.
I recommended hiring temporary data entry clerks to add their existing customers and products into a new web-based system.
Anyone have any recommendations for a web based inventory system?
Cheers