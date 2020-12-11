dpDesignz:

You get what you pay for basically.....

Years ago I used Iserve (now defunct/merged I believe ?), was pricey, but had good customer support etc.

Openhost, is cheaper but dont expect as good as service, especially for prompt replies to queries :)

Im using Openhost at the moment, had a couple of times where its gone down but not for more than 5minutes.

Their control panel has changed over the years mainly as theyre trying to merge all their purchased companies into a single system....