dpDesignz:

Hey Team,
I've been hosting overseas for 12+ years and want to move my hosting closer to home with all the new law changes and issues with overseas hosts (I'm with Bluehost currently... ugh). I am a freelancer.
I'm looking for a reseller option as I have a fair few clients that I manage and I've locked in on Openhost or Hoopla as the 2 that fit my criteria the best.
My question is, which of these 2 would people recommend (I've seen a few comments lately about Openhost going downhill with their service), have you had any experience with either of these 2, and is there anyone else you'd recommend me looking at?
My main requirements are around the management side. I'm used to cPanel which I understand Hoopla use, and Openhost use Plesk. Linux based, currently around 15GB of data, but not too much bandwidth required. My biggest thing is a robust email management system with a decent spam filter system.
Any input would be much appreciated. TIA