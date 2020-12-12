Note from the article "A receptionist said the company was holding its Christmas party on Friday afternoon and management would comment next week."

"She said the company’s IT division was looking after the matter and “things will be under control”."

Nope. Once data is extracted there is no way to bring it back "under control".

"Staircase is not licensed by the Financial Markets Authority so it was not required to notify it of a security breach."

The Privacy Act 2020 requires the reporting of serious privacy breaches to the Privacy Commissioner and to affected people - regardless of which industry your company is.

Overall, this company is just doing everything wrong.

And paying is not the solution.