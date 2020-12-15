Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZ based hardware broker
#280449 15-Dec-2020 16:18
Hi

 

Does anyone knows of a NZ based hardware broker that might be interested in buying a HPE SAN?

 

 

 

Thanks

Dynamic
  #2622158 15-Dec-2020 16:20
This might be something https://www.bms-it.co.nz/ would consider.

 

We get a bit of ex-lease hardware from them.  They are a reasonable sized organisation, and in normal times they export server gear.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

jpoc
  #2622277 16-Dec-2020 01:54
perhaps mikipro

chevrolux
  #2622292 16-Dec-2020 08:07
Yea I'd give Mikipro a call



Andib
  #2622296 16-Dec-2020 08:34
BMS should be interested. They took our Nimbles when we decommissioned out Datacenter last year.




ResponseMediaNZ
  #2622303 16-Dec-2020 08:45
Chris @ https://www.hgh.co.nz/ would be keen

  #2622458 16-Dec-2020 10:22
Thank you all for your replies. I will contact them

