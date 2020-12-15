Hi
Does anyone knows of a NZ based hardware broker that might be interested in buying a HPE SAN?
Thanks
This might be something https://www.bms-it.co.nz/ would consider.
We get a bit of ex-lease hardware from them. They are a reasonable sized organisation, and in normal times they export server gear.
Chris @ https://www.hgh.co.nz/ would be keen