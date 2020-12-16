"SolarWinds Hack Could Affect 18K Customers"
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2020/12/solarwinds-hack-could-affect-18k-customers/
CERT NZ has sent out two advisories this week (original one and a revision).
The still-unfolding breach at network management software firm SolarWinds may have resulted in malicious code being pushed to nearly 18,000 customers, the company said in a legal filing on Monday. Meanwhile, Microsoft should soon have some idea which and how many SolarWinds customers were affected, as it recently took possession of a key domain name used by the intruders to control infected systems.
The initial breach disclosure from SolarWinds came five days after cybersecurity incident response firm FireEye announced it had suffered an intrusion that resulted in the theft of some 300 proprietary software tools the company provides to clients to help secure their IT operations.