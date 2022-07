A tough one. And a very sobering thought indeed.



If this stuff has access to a network then some way or another there is a potential for a security breach.... regardless of encryption / firewalls and layers to pass through. If you also have people on the ground on the inside then the tasks become even easier.

I'm not surprised things like this are happening. Security has come a long way... from the late 90's early 2000s when anyone could pretty easily break into everything. But just as new ideas are dreamed up to keep hackers out, there are new ideas to break in. Its been happening for a long time, always has and always will.