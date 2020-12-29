Hi

I'm in the need of a new docking station to replace my current Targus DV177 unit. The unit is usb-A or Usb-c with the multiplexer (which I have for my work device), however being displaylink only it emulates the displays rather than directly connects that the USB-c docks do that support the DP alternate display mode. PLacing this here as docks are more the domain of enterprise generally although we're seeing them become more prevailent in the home space as a result of Covid work from home changes.

So functional requirements are:

multi device compatible; will be used with HP, Dell, etc. devices over time. Needs a power button so can be turned on or off without opening the lid of the device. This needs to be compatible with any device, rather than for the actual manufacturer e.g. Dell dock to dell laptop. Display Port alternate mode over USB-C for native expansion. Optional - Displaylink for older gen devices; not sure if this exists and if not will accept it as the two main devices we use are USB-C/TB3 enabled. dual display - 4K@60 but would also accept triple display units too. Optional - 100w PD capable.

I saw the Targus Dock190 which I was set for but further reading suggests this just uses DisplayLink even when connected via the USB-C cable; I originally thought it was USB-C alt mode compatible and then would use displaylink for older devices via the A cable but it appears it is just only displaylink.

There are plenty of the USB-C only docks but my concerns are around 1 and 2 for them... and my experience of the HP docks are they appear to be proprietry in general. Lenovo claim to be universal and have the power button but are 65w only.

Anyone got any recommendations?

Thanks,

Chris