Logging into Windows 10 with "School/Work" Microsoft account.
Paul1977

4442 posts

Uber Geek


#280737 7-Jan-2021 12:12
I'm hitting a bit of a brick wall here.

 

Have setup a user with Microsoft 365 Business Standard as they wanted a custom email domain along with all the Office apps. Email domain etc is all set up and working no problem.

 

But they would like to log into Windows 10 (Pro, but not domain joined) on their laptop using their new Microsoft 365 account, but when I try to add them as a user on their laptop it says that it's not a Microsoft account. From what I can tell this is due to the fact that it's a "Work" or "School" account rather than a "Personal" one since they are on the Business plan with Hosted Exchange.

 

But surely I should still be able to use these logins for signing into Windows?

 

 




 Home:                                                           Work:
Home Work

Dynamic
3394 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631703 7-Jan-2021 12:17
Have a quick cruise through this doc to join the machine to AzureAD, which will then let you login using 365 credentials.

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/user-help/user-help-join-device-on-network 

 

I'd like to be wrong, but I think you need 365 Business Premium for this.




lxsw20
2924 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631704 7-Jan-2021 12:18
Im no expert, but what happens if you join it to the work domain? i think O365 Business gives you a basic azure ad user account. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74081 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631705 7-Jan-2021 12:22
Paul1977:

 

I'm hitting a bit of a brick wall here.

 

Have setup a user with Microsoft 365 Business Standard as they wanted a custom email domain along with all the Office apps. Email domain etc is all set up and working no problem.

 

But they would like to log into Windows 10 (Pro, but not domain joined) on their laptop using their new Microsoft 365 account, but when I try to add them as a user on their laptop it says that it's not a Microsoft account. From what I can tell this is due to the fact that it's a "Work" or "School" account rather than a "Personal" one since they are on the Business plan with Hosted Exchange.

 

But surely I should still be able to use these logins for signing into Windows?

 

 

These are not "Microsoft accounts" but Office 365 AD accounts. You can only use those to login if you use AD and join the machine to the domain.

 

A Microsoft account is a different beast - it's the old Hotmail and Outlook.com accounts that you log through https://login.live.com/




Paul1977

4442 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631721 7-Jan-2021 12:58
Dynamic:

 

Have a quick cruise through this doc to join the machine to AzureAD, which will then let you login using 365 credentials.

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/user-help/user-help-join-device-on-network 

 

I'd like to be wrong, but I think you need 365 Business Premium for this.

 

 

Yep, need premium AzureAD. AzureAD is just not required for a one user organisation.

Paul1977

4442 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631723 7-Jan-2021 13:01
freitasm:

 

These are not "Microsoft accounts" but Office 365 AD accounts. You can only use those to login if you use AD and join the machine to the domain.

 

A Microsoft account is a different beast - it's the old Hotmail and Outlook.com accounts that you log through https://login.live.com/

 

 

Sure, but I don't think you have the option of domain joining them through Azure unless you have 365 Business Premium? So where does that leave 365 Business Standard users?

CYaBro
3820 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2631724 7-Jan-2021 13:02
Paul1977:

 

Dynamic:

 

Have a quick cruise through this doc to join the machine to AzureAD, which will then let you login using 365 credentials.

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/user-help/user-help-join-device-on-network 

 

I'd like to be wrong, but I think you need 365 Business Premium for this.

 

 

Yep, need premium AzureAD. AzureAD is just not required for a one user organisation.

 

 

I've got clients logging into their Windows 10 Pro devices using their 365 accounts and they're only 365 Business Standard licenses, no premium AzureAD.

 

Edit: I think you only need a premium AzureAD license if you want to also manage those Windows 10 Pro devices from AzureAD.

Paul1977

4442 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631727 7-Jan-2021 13:08
CYaBro:

 

I've got clients logging into their Windows 10 Pro devices using their 365 accounts and they're only 365 Business Standard licenses, no premium AzureAD.

 

Edit: I think you only need a premium AzureAD license if you want to also manage those Windows 10 Pro devices from AzureAD.

 

 

@CYaBro were there any tricks to this, because it's just plain not working for me?

 

EDIT: I'm reading some confusing stuff. Apparently Microsoft 365 Business was renamed to Microsoft 365 Business Premium. So that implies Microsoft 365 Business Standard is a newer (and lesser) offering? @CYaBro are your users definitely on the current Microsoft 365 Business Standard, or are they possibly on what was previously named Microsoft 365 Business (which is now called Premium)?



CYaBro
3820 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2631730 7-Jan-2021 13:12
Paul1977:

 

CYaBro:

 

I've got clients logging into their Windows 10 Pro devices using their 365 accounts and they're only 365 Business Standard licenses, no premium AzureAD.

 

Edit: I think you only need a premium AzureAD license if you want to also manage those Windows 10 Pro devices from AzureAD.

 

 

@CYaBro were there any tricks to this, because it's just plain not working for me?

 

 

Did you follow the instructions on that Microsoft link?

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/user-help/user-help-join-device-on-network#to-join-an-already-configured-windows-10-device

 

It will create a new user profile so any files etc they have in their original profile will need to be moved over.

Paul1977

4442 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631734 7-Jan-2021 13:24
CYaBro:

 

Did you follow the instructions on that Microsoft link?

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/user-help/user-help-join-device-on-network#to-join-an-already-configured-windows-10-device

 

It will create a new user profile so any files etc they have in their original profile will need to be moved over.

 

 

@CYaBro No I hadn't. I was under the impression (obviously incorrect) that the Standard plan didn't have anything to do with Azure. So I'd only tried the other option which just added access to the work account to the existing local account.

 

When chose "Join this device to Azure Active Directory" it worked. Thanks very much for the help.

Jiriteach
736 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2631735 7-Jan-2021 13:25
Under users > Add other accounts and add a work account. That will allow you to add an Office365 account and join the machine to the AzureAD domain. Once that is done - the additional user is added Windows. Sign out of the original user and sign into the new user using their Office365 credentials. This user is automatically an admin.

 

Then remove the previous personal accounts which deletes the personal account profile. The Office365 account is then the primary account.

 

Its easier if Windows is being setup initially as you can select it then but once setup you can have to use the setup other accounts approach.

Paul1977

4442 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631745 7-Jan-2021 13:35
Jiriteach:

 

Under users > Add other accounts and add a work account. That will allow you to add an Office365 account and join the machine to the AzureAD domain. Once that is done - the additional user is added Windows. Sign out of the original user and sign into the new user using their Office365 credentials. This user is automatically an admin.

 

Then remove the previous personal accounts which deletes the personal account profile. The Office365 account is then the primary account.

 

Its easier if Windows is being setup initially as you can select it then but once setup you can have to use the setup other accounts approach.

 

 

Thanks. Yeah, my mistake was thinking Business Standard had nothing to do with Azure.

BlakJak
941 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2632004 7-Jan-2021 19:52
Why not just create a local login name?




