ForumsIT Pro and developersLiverton Security (All Government DNS) is down
#280855 15-Jan-2021 14:06
Burn! - Someone will be panicking about now




  #2636114 15-Jan-2021 14:39
Civil Defense reporting problems. 

 

https://twitter.com/NZcivildefence/status/1349884093488513025

  #2636116 15-Jan-2021 14:41
Service has been restored, it seems.




  #2636124 15-Jan-2021 15:00
Would've loved to be a fly on the wall in that office - But then it would probably send my empathetic anxiety through the roof. I can imagine some stressed people for 45 minutes give or take.

I was a bit quick to blame vodafone when I first was notified of an issue as I could resolve fine (I'm with 2 Degrees) but tested on two clients both on Vodafone and it didn't work on either.

Must have just been 2D dns caching the records. I soon found it went higher and was just looking at dns for digital.govt.nz and sure enough the NS servers for that domain reverse to Liverton Security.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions



  #2636149 15-Jan-2021 16:07
I cant wait to see the incident report on this

 

 




  #2636153 15-Jan-2021 16:22
Rumour is someone deleted a zone file

  #2636285 15-Jan-2021 21:14
HiddenChin:

 

Rumour is someone deleted a zone file

 

 

Really? That seems crazy!




