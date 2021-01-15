Burn! - Someone will be panicking about now
Civil Defense reporting problems.
https://twitter.com/NZcivildefence/status/1349884093488513025
Service has been restored, it seems.
Would've loved to be a fly on the wall in that office - But then it would probably send my empathetic anxiety through the roof. I can imagine some stressed people for 45 minutes give or take.
I was a bit quick to blame vodafone when I first was notified of an issue as I could resolve fine (I'm with 2 Degrees) but tested on two clients both on Vodafone and it didn't work on either.
Must have just been 2D dns caching the records. I soon found it went higher and was just looking at dns for digital.govt.nz and sure enough the NS servers for that domain reverse to Liverton Security.
I cant wait to see the incident report on this
Rumour is someone deleted a zone file
HiddenChin:
Really? That seems crazy!
