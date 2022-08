I am looking at a server https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SVRSPM31012/Supermicro-5019S-MR-Barebone-1U-LGA1151-4x-35-Hot?type=open



It has dual PSU units. I have had a very similar server in the past but it only had a single PSU unit, and the whole thing was very quiet (and usable in a home environment). I cannot find any info on this sever noise levels, anyone have any idea?