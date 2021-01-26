Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Domain DNSSEC help please
roryj78

#281042 26-Jan-2021 20:10
Any domain experts here? i was looking at domain rating pages and stumbled upon DNSSEC.

 

Should I implement this?  (given the risk of this going catastrophically wrong, I can implement it on an unused domain first!)

 

 

 

I use cloudflare, which supports DNSSEC, but my domain provider has no clue.

 

Is that actually an issue? - I think they just need to add one DS record to the DNS, and cloudflare and the DNS's around the world do the rest.

 

 

 

Reading more on this, I wonder if this is worth doing at all? I notice that westpac, ANZ, BNZ (see https://dnprotect.com/bnz.co.nz/details ) don't bother.

 

The major NZ law firms in NZ do, but they have .com addresses. Maybe the TLD .NZ doesn't support this?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance for any pointers in the right direction!

 

 

freitasm
  #2642608 26-Jan-2021 20:31
Metaname supports it with Cloudflare. Implementing it is a matter or a couple of minutes.




bigalow
  #2642616 26-Jan-2021 20:56
if your domain or dns provider does not support DNSSEC move to one that does

 

most providers dashboards have it listed some where and just click a button to activate it 

 

so you can  not mess it up but it can take up to 24hs to show up depends on your isp's dns

 

it ok to have DNSSEC on it doesn't affect your sites

 

it works on any domains  tld's  etc .com .co.nz .nz 

 

 

  #2642621 26-Jan-2021 21:07
When Cloudflare implemented DNSSEC I tried on Metaname. Their service did not support the appropriate DNSSEC algorithm. I contacted them and less than 30 minutes later they had it working. 

 

As above, if your registrar doesn't support DNSSEC and you want to implement it, move registrars. Metaname is one that supports it. For my .com domains I use Cloudflare as a registrar and for other non-nz domains I use GoDaddy, which also supports it. 




