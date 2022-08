petesmithiesmedia: Many thanks for your swift response. Did you move to them from another provider?



How long have you been using them and what are their costs, support and response times like? Warm regards



Pete

I shifted from domains4less probably about 3 years ago (I had been with them previously and the ONLY reason I shifted was price at the time) when they had their millionth price rise and were running a promotion where you could get a free .kiwi.nz domain name version of one you had with them - the problem I had with them with this "promotion" was they did not make one phone call to offer this, they went domain by domain and I must have had at least 10 calls from them in a week (I declined every time) until I had a bit of a yell at the poor guy on the other end of the phone who I am sure is the same person who rang me every time (not particularly proud of it, but there it is) and blocked their numbers

Since moving 1stdomains have been excellent in terms of support, not that I have needed it much at all, and their price is sharp enough (the more domains you have the less you pay per domain)