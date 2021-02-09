Hey all, finally considering moving away from MYOB Account Right 2020 to Xero.

I am well used to MYOB by now and apart from receipting in all purchases, invoicing and importing bank statements via bank feeds I did also use it to run an inventory of parts that were purchased for client jobs. The idea behind that was so that I could periodically go through the non zero items in the inventory to make sure I had billed them all :) I certainly didnt use the inventory to build custom items or use it for ordering.

In saying the above I was just wondering if anyone else has converted form MYOB to Xero (either by themselves, with a conversion partner or via their accountant) and would like to share their experience and costs and any advice on this that might be useful?

I've been quoted $600-1500 inc gst to do this by my accountant which given Xero provide a conversion service for free with their business plans seem a little over the top. Obviously I am new to this so its a little hard to tell if im getting vlaue here or not.

Any advice appreciated.