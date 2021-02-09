Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MYOB to Xero Conversion?
dimsim

733 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#281293 9-Feb-2021 14:39
Hey all, finally considering moving away from MYOB Account Right 2020 to Xero.

 

I am well used to MYOB by now and apart from receipting in all purchases, invoicing and importing bank statements via bank feeds I did also use it to run an inventory of parts that were purchased for client jobs. The idea behind that was so that I could periodically go through the non zero items in the inventory to make sure I had billed them all :) I certainly didnt use the inventory to build custom items or use it for ordering.

 

In saying the above I was just wondering if anyone else has converted form MYOB to Xero (either by themselves, with a conversion partner or via their accountant) and would like to share their experience and costs and any advice on this that might be useful?

 

I've been quoted $600-1500 inc gst to do this by my accountant which given Xero provide a conversion service for free with their business plans seem a little over the top. Obviously I am new to this so its a little hard to tell if im getting vlaue here or not.

 

Any advice appreciated.

snnet
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2650441 9-Feb-2021 15:46
I converted from Reckon accounts a few years back to Xero but did a lot of the work myself. I got my accountant to do the "conversion balances" and worked from there. They charged me about $140

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2650503 9-Feb-2021 17:25
My sister does this for a living. You haven’t outlined what you want done in the conversion so its hard to say if the pricing is reasonable or not, but you mention inventory and converting inventory from one system to another system can often be time consuming as the data usually needs to be cleansed before migration.

 

My sister has charged between $0 and $12,000 AUD for migrations from MYOB to Xero; so quite a big range and dependant on the requirements.

 

My suggestion is to get more detail around what you’re getting for the price - as snnet has mentioned if it’s only the opening balances should be pretty low cost.

dimsim

733 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650615 9-Feb-2021 19:46
The inventory is really not that important but id assume if i do have any stock Items then they would quite simply come across. I dont mind entering new stock items as the product codes for these change quiote regularly anyway. So if that going to be a hurdle I guess Id rather start fresh and build that up.

 

My accountant mentioned most of time would be in the "Debtors and creditors conversion" this i would have thought would have been quite simple which i guess is the reason for my original post to get a bit of a sanity check as to what additonal work is involved over and above the conversionservice offered by Xero.

 

Is the offered free conversion process by Xero seriously lacking? Surely they cant offer a conversion service that either a. is inaccurate or b. missing some information?

 

 

