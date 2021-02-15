Today is the 75th anniversary of the ENIAC launch, back in 1946.

Just received a package from Unisys, as principal sponsor of ENIAC Day. I remember in the early 80s listening to a teacher talking about the ENIAC, Eckert, Mauchly and others. Later on, at the end of the 80s, I joined Unisys - which brought me to New Zealand in the late 90s.

The main relation here is that Unisys was born from the merge of Burroughs and Sperry UNIVAC, the company founded by J Presper Eckert and John Mauchly.

So it's all related, to me at least.