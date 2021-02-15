Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersENIAC 75 years
freitasm

#281385 15-Feb-2021 13:12
Today is the 75th anniversary of the ENIAC launch, back in 1946.

 

Just received a package from Unisys, as principal sponsor of ENIAC Day. I remember in the early 80s listening to a teacher talking about the ENIAC, Eckert, Mauchly and others. Later on, at the end of the 80s, I joined Unisys - which brought me to New Zealand in the late 90s. 

 

The main relation here is that Unisys was born from the merge of Burroughs and Sperry UNIVAC, the company founded by J Presper Eckert and John Mauchly. 

 

So it's all related, to me at least. 




OldGeek
  #2656890 15-Feb-2021 17:37
If anyone is interested in history such as this, Wikipedia has an article worth reading.  This is a far wider view of computing history that includes mention of ENIAC:

 

Computer - Wikipedia




