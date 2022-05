Ok so I was exactly this. There was no Quinny.co.nz and I instead got Quinny.nz on release on the understanding that this would mean the co.nz could never be sold as I had the higher domain.

Turns out that quietly the rules got changed and you can get anything now.

Here is where it gets worse. In April 2019 I got an email from lawyers in Australia demanding the domain name Quinny.nz. To say I was stressed was an understatement. Luckily I have some legal type friends who advised me to contact the Domain Name Commission. After an awesome chat, she emailed me that no I do not have to give up (as had been using legitimately including email and website). If they filed a dispute with Dispute Resolution Service (DRS) I would be the respondent. Based on the information I had provided they would not win as they as an international company had plenty of time to do a NZ website. She said they would more likely go after someone else.

Here it gets even more funny. When I googled quinny.co.nz it redirected to mummum.co.nz which included a knockoff of the Quinny stroller. Hmm. Anyway never heard back from Aussie but you guessed it a few months later no redirect. They had gone after them rather than me.

If anyone is ever caught in the same situation call Domain Name Commission as they were incredible. Meanwhile, my wee website for my Samoyeds lives on.