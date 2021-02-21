I have an old website set up a number of years ago on Spark web hosting. It's $14.95 a month and just ticks along. It's more of a basic catalogue site with a few contact details product pictures and so on. (No e-commerce or anything too fancy.)

During the holidays I had some spare time so I created a new website in HTML5 and it looks a lot better and more modern. I planned on switching out my old website with my new one and sticking it up on the Spark web hosting server.

Question - in 2021 how does Spark rate for security? I've heard of two different people who had their sites hacked there. Any thoughts appreciated.

It's just cheaper for me to continue with Spark, but I can look elsewhere if necessary.

Cheers