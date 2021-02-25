Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersThinking about this coding course - 98% off normal price
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6210 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#281553 25-Feb-2021 08:18
Send private message

I learnt a little basic programming as part of an Economics paper at Uni in the early 70’s. Mark-sense IBM punch cards input, FORTRAN, mainframe computer with overnight processing, line-flow printer output, etc. We were doing stuff like simulating physical queuing situations using a Monte Carlo approach  I loved it but have never done anything similar since then - work or hobby-wise.


I just saw this course and, given the price, I’m thinking of giving it a go. I won’t use it for anything practical and I’m retired, so it’s in no way work-related. Will just do it because I’m interested for the mental exercise and to get a feel for how these languages work.


I may fall flat on my face - it’s meant to be suitable for beginners but maybe I’ll find it unintelligible or too difficult or it may move too fast - but at about $50 I feel I haven’t got a lot to lose. I would never have considered paying the full US$2600 for it.


Keen to see comments etc.


https://www.cultofmac.com/735657/master-learn-to-code-2021-certification-bundle/#more-735657


 


 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
rogercruse
599 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662496 25-Feb-2021 08:32
Send private message

Assuming you use a Windows computer, then why don't you simply start using something like PowerShell?

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PowerShell

 

It's free to use, it's free to learn and you'll discover ways to automate processes and learn about the computer you use everyday.

sidefx
3606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2662551 25-Feb-2021 09:21
Send private message

Another option is to choose a cloud provider\platform of choice (Azure, Amazon, Google or something like Heroku, etc) then a lot of them offer both free tiers on the platform and good free training material (including coding, but also setup etc) to get you started - (I know you say it's in no way work related, but also then sets you up for easy certification if you wanted)




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

davidcole
5498 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2662555 25-Feb-2021 09:34
Send private message

I'm not sure I'm push anyone at powershell, certainly not as a "first language".   Its very different from most languages (return values etc don't match any other language Ive dealt with).

 

Visual Studio is free now (community edition) if you wanted to try C Sharp (is java like) or VB.Net.

 

Or looking at python.

 

That course seemed to look like it was heading towards c++ - which might be ok, again is quite a hard language to start with....oh I read futher, it seems to cover all sorts....maybe it takes you through a couple of them so you get a taster and decide which one fits your brain.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 



xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11894 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662557 25-Feb-2021 09:39
Send private message

I think of Powershell as more along lines of being for those that liked to script things.

 

Coding is for those that want to create from scratch.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

sidefx
3606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2662558 25-Feb-2021 09:44
Send private message

davidcole:

 

Visual Studio is free now (community edition) if you wanted to try C Sharp (is java like) or VB.Net.

 

 

 

 

Also still fairly bloated (though definitely getting better!)   I'm moving away from it to vscode these days.  With dotnet core you can pretty much use commandline and any editor of choice.  Plenty of free training material on it too:

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/core/get-started

 

similar for many javascript platforms:

 

https://nodejs.org/en/docs/guides/getting-started-guide/

 

(If you want to go the javascript route there are also plenty of in browser options too, including introductory ones for kids that are a decent start)

 

 

 

 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

timmmay
18408 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2662565 25-Feb-2021 09:55
Send private message

Learning coding sounds like it could be interesting. That specific course, who knows if it'll be any good. If you just want to learn for the fun of it I'd suggest a Python course or tutorial. A video course can make it easier to get started. Visual Studio code is a good free IDE used by many, many people, I think it's the most popular IDE now.

 

You could also learn AWS Cloud if you wanted to, their free tier means it's free unless you make a mistake or use resources outside the free tier. You could learn Python then deploy something to AWS. Just beware AWS is a massive enterprise environment, it's super complex, I've been working with it for years, had plenty of training, I'm highly certified I'm still learning every day. But the basics of spinning up a server is pretty easy.

 

I wouldn't go with the PowerShell, it's a bit odd.

turtleattacks
450 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2662569 25-Feb-2021 10:08
Send private message

timmmay:

 

Learning coding sounds like it could be interesting. That specific course, who knows if it'll be any good. If you just want to learn for the fun of it I'd suggest a Python course or tutorial. A video course can make it easier to get started. Visual Studio code is a good free IDE used by many, many people, I think it's the most popular IDE now.

 

You could also learn AWS Cloud if you wanted to, their free tier means it's free unless you make a mistake or use resources outside the free tier. You could learn Python then deploy something to AWS. Just beware AWS is a massive enterprise environment, it's super complex, I've been working with it for years, had plenty of training, I'm highly certified I'm still learning every day. But the basics of spinning up a server is pretty easy.

 

I wouldn't go with the PowerShell, it's a bit odd.

 

 

 

 

I would agree to this also - look at cloud computing using AWS services such as Lambda, DynamoDB, API Gateway. 

 

You can code in Javascript (Node) or Python. 

 

Furthermore, with Javascript or Pythonm, you can start with libraries that others have created such as NPM. 

 

AWS have really generous free tiers and you can do A LOT for free without paying a cent. 

 

If you really want to start with JS, also look into Google Scripts. 



SirHumphreyAppleby
1959 posts

Uber Geek


  #2662570 25-Feb-2021 10:19
Send private message

The course sounds interesting and without wanting to sound like I'm making any sort of recommendation, is probably a good starting point. It covers a lot of topics, not programming per se, and would possibly give you ideas for topics to investigate further that aren't necessarily coding related.

 

For understanding the fundamental concepts present in all languages, C is an excellent starting point IMO. You won't be able to do as much 'out of the box' as you can using Python, .NET etc., but you'll learn the basics and the sky is the limit.

turtleattacks
450 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2662573 25-Feb-2021 10:29
Send private message

Also it's worth doing Havard's CS50 for free. 

 

 

 

https://www.edx.org/course/cs50s-introduction-to-computer-science

MurrayM
2185 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2662645 25-Feb-2021 13:36
Send private message

turtleattacks:

 

Also it's worth doing Havard's CS50 for free. 

 

https://www.edx.org/course/cs50s-introduction-to-computer-science

 

 

I did this a couple of years ago and really enjoyed it.

 

There's a few good free programming courses around where you do things at your own pace, eg CodeCademy. These are mainly introductions to various languages, but you do all the programming on via the CodeCademy website, so you don't have to set up any programming environment on your local PC.

frankv
5048 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2662709 25-Feb-2021 16:35
Send private message

98% off the normal price. Yeah right. Sign up and I guarantee your email address will go onto their spamalot list.

 

Whilst any one of those 10-hour courses *might* be worth $200, no-one would ever want to do them all. They're just too diverse... 90% of them would be irrelevant to you.

 

Think of programming languages like tools... for most people a set of sockets and a Crescent will be more than they will ever need. A professional mechanic *might* also buy the deep sockets (in 1/4, 3/8, 1/2, and 3/4 drive) and the ring spanners and the open-end spanners and the offset spanners and the ratchet spanners and all the rest. But he probably wouldn't. So you will be able to do everything you'll probably ever want in C, or C#, or C++, or Python, or Java. By the time you *need* C++ instead of any of the others, you'll know why you need it.

 

There are more than enough free teach-yourself-programming sites on the Net. e.g. w3schools.com

 

Choose any one, and go for it.

 

 

richms
25084 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2662775 25-Feb-2021 20:19
Send private message

Also check out humble bundle all the time for this sort of thing, its not rare, its not limited time, just they will be advertising with that site at the moment. I mean at the price its not exactly expensive at about the same as a cheap meal for 2, but you might get zero use out of it vs some other tools etc.




Richard rich.ms

mkissin
116 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2662811 25-Feb-2021 21:40
Send private message

One thing that not many people are aware of is the amazing free resources that are available from your local library (really).

 

For example, Auckland libraries offer completely free access to LinkedIn Learning for anybody with a library card. You can even access it from home, you don't need to be at the library. If you're in Auckland, give that a whirl, they have some good stuff in there.

kickintheeye
112 posts

Master Geek


  #2662829 25-Feb-2021 22:58
Send private message

I'm not here to tell anyone how to spend their money but before investing in a paid coding course I would suggest trying great free options out there such as:

 

https://www.freecodecamp.org - just like its name suggests

 

https://codepen.io/ - Online code editor for front-end designers, building and testing stuff, getting inspired by projects and challenges posted by the CodePen community

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6430 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662832 25-Feb-2021 23:39
Send private message

Some interesting info here. Think I'll take a look at the community edition of Visual Studio myself. Thanks @davidcole




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 