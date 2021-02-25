I learnt a little basic programming as part of an Economics paper at Uni in the early 70’s. Mark-sense IBM punch cards input, FORTRAN, mainframe computer with overnight processing, line-flow printer output, etc. We were doing stuff like simulating physical queuing situations using a Monte Carlo approach I loved it but have never done anything similar since then - work or hobby-wise.

I just saw this course and, given the price, I’m thinking of giving it a go. I won’t use it for anything practical and I’m retired, so it’s in no way work-related. Will just do it because I’m interested for the mental exercise and to get a feel for how these languages work.

I may fall flat on my face - it’s meant to be suitable for beginners but maybe I’ll find it unintelligible or too difficult or it may move too fast - but at about $50 I feel I haven’t got a lot to lose. I would never have considered paying the full US$2600 for it.

Keen to see comments etc.

