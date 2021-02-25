I've been wanting to block all international traffic (excl NZ and AU) to something we've developed, but need to allow some overseas source IP's for things like webhooks from Postmark and Xero.

Postmark provide a handy list of their webhook IP's: https://postmarkapp.com/support/article/800-ips-for-firewalls

However when I asked Xero for the same they responded:

Xero uses Akamai, a content distribution network with several thousand IP addresses, serving over a quarter of the world's internet traffic. We are dynamically allocated IPs from that pool, which may change at any time. Therefore we do not have a fixed list of IP addresses we can supply.



Furthermore since Akamai serves such a large portion of the world's internet traffic, whitelisting all of their IP address ranges wouldn't achieve the desired result for you. The only option is using domain name based whitelisting if that is something your firewall supports.



Please add the xero.com domain to your whitelist. For more information on server setup for Webhooks, please see the link below.



Xero Developer: Configuring your server

I always assumed that Akamai is an inbound CDN. Can it really be used for OUTBOUND webhook requests as well? ie will Xero webhooks really come from any Akamai IP address? Rather than just Xero's origin IP's (which would be a more finite address range).