Hi



My current Dell 1920R ups popped and had a lovely smell indicating the power board has a blown something somewhere. I have the opportunity to get a replacement 2700R for $600NZD including new batteries or an APC SMX3000RMHV2U without batteries and purchase replacements at ~$550NZD; so $600 for the 2700R or ~$800NZD for the APC SMX3000RMHV2U.



The question is, is it worth paying the extra for the APC with new batteries or is the Dell 2700R sufficient given it has new batteries too and I already have rails to support it. The UPS supports my homelab of vSAN enabled VMware hosts, synology NAS, Unifi swithes and router, and the fibre internet ONT.



I have historically used the NAS with a hosted VM to control the Dell UPS so that it can run scripts to shutdown the vSAN safely but don't know how the APC can work with vmware... does its webgui have automatic control or does it still need seperate software to control hosts/vms?



These are used products so I don't have high expectations around the quality or warrenty but I am more interested in the whether the cost diferences are worth it.



Thanks,



Chris