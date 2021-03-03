- Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson)
Not all domains get created in root DNS (at the main registrar level) in real time. You might want to just have some patience and wait for the domain to actually become active and DNS to propagate before you try to verify your Zoho mail setup.
- Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson)
Have you tried using nslookup/host/dig or one of the online tools to test the DNS records yourself? From your screenshots it looks like you may be missing the ending "." to make the MX records fully qualified, rather than subdomains of your domain.
Here's the guidance from just below where you took the screenshot in your initial post that mentions that as well:
- Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson)
- Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson)
Just to spell it out & make it real simple for others.
The entries in the data field for any MX record must end with a trailing dot.
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
ANglEAUT:
Just to spell it out & make it real simple for others.
The entries in the data field for any MX record must end with a trailing dot.
That is true for Metaname and a quite a few other DNS providers, but it is not true for all.
ANglEAUT:
Just to spell it out & make it real simple for others.
The entries in the data field for any MX record must end with a trailing dot.
Unless the entry is referring to a subdomain of the current domain, in which case you can just refer to the name without a trailing dot.
So, if your mail server is at mail.mydomain.nz you can use "mail" or "mail.mydomain.nz." as the MX record.