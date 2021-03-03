Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Zoho Mail MX records with Metaname DNS, will not verify.
#282635 3-Mar-2021 03:19
Any idea what I am doing wrong with my setup of DNS records? I entered the MX records, SPF, and DKIM. Waited hours. Still no verification of the MX records by Zoho :-(

I only purchased the domain a few minutes before trying to create my Zoho Mail account. I'm also a brand new Metaname customer. Some kind of lag in getting everything setup by Metaname's system? In the past, with other registrars and their DNS, and other email hosts, I was nearly always up and running and emailing in minutes. But not this time with Metaname and Zoho :-(




  #2667074 3-Mar-2021 03:24
Not all domains get created in root DNS (at the main registrar level) in real time. You might want to just have some patience and wait for the domain to actually become active and DNS to propagate before you try to verify your Zoho mail setup.

  #2667075 3-Mar-2021 03:32
It's been three hours, now, and the TTL value was lowered from a default of one hour to five minutes, for all the records.
Maybe I am just impatient, heh. But this feels pretty slow, if it is just that.




  #2667076 3-Mar-2021 03:47
Have you tried using nslookup/host/dig or one of the online tools to test the DNS records yourself? From your screenshots it looks like you may be missing the ending "." to make the MX records fully qualified, rather than subdomains of your domain.

 

 




  #2667077 3-Mar-2021 03:51
Here's the guidance from just below where you took the screenshot in your initial post that mentions that as well:

 




  #2667078 3-Mar-2021 03:58
I left all periods uncovered, above.

But if it's hard to see (understandably, given by privacy edits! :-) ), I can confirm for you that there's a trailing period for each 'mynew.domain.nz.' in the MX record name fields.
If something is amiss there, it's Metaname entering it, as typing '@' in the name fields triggered their system to insert my domain with a trailing period. So that's odd.




  #2667079 3-Mar-2021 04:02
I was referring to the Zoho MX addresses, they are fully qualified also. mx.zoho.com.au etc




  #2667080 3-Mar-2021 04:06
Ahhh... I'm an idiot :-D And you're wonderful! :-)




  #2667964 4-Mar-2021 22:32
Just to spell it out & make it real simple for others.

 

The entries in the data field for any MX record must end with a trailing dot.

 

 




  #2667966 4-Mar-2021 22:43
ANglEAUT:

 

Just to spell it out & make it real simple for others.

 

The entries in the data field for any MX record must end with a trailing dot.

 

 

That is true for Metaname and a quite a few other DNS providers, but it is not true for all.

  #2668172 5-Mar-2021 11:46
ANglEAUT:

 

Just to spell it out & make it real simple for others.

 

The entries in the data field for any MX record must end with a trailing dot.

 

 

Unless the entry is referring to a subdomain of the current domain, in which case you can just refer to the name without a trailing dot.

 

So, if your mail server is at mail.mydomain.nz you can use "mail" or "mail.mydomain.nz." as the MX record.




