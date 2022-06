I know many people have privacy concerns with shifting their email to one of the major providers (like Office 365, Google Workspace, Fastmail etc) but managing a mail server is hard work as it is as you've likely going to have email delivery issues with many of these bigger providers (especially Outlook / Office 365). But heck, I'd rather deal with "these privacy concerns" then have my server unknowingly pwned and my data being made available on the black market.

These exploits have been around for quite some time reading about it - who knows, your server could already been pwned by another actor and you don't know it.

Me? I'm still using a grandfathered Google Workspace plan and happy I don't have to worry about patching any mail servers. I really hope this will change others because I've see some very badly configured mail servers over the years...