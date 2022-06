I'm on day three of waiting with Discount Domains, right now. I just checked the activity log, and it states the "domain key" was emailed to me yesterday at 2:15pm. It never appeared, and is not in spam. I've emailed their support about it.



I wish I was more surprised by this. I once waited a whole week with a particularly poor cheap-o registrar. I thought Discount Domains would be a tad better.



I'm pleased to hear Metaname is responsive in this regard, as I've just become a customer of theirs for TLDs that are reasonably priced by them. Pity they've some steep pricing for some TLDs, like '.kiwi'. But if I continue to have good experiences with Metaname, I'll continue moving and registering .nz and the like to them.



