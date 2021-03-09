Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Google Drive - notifications - whats going on
Morgenmuffel

#282745 9-Mar-2021 15:26
I keep getting notifications on my phone for google drive

 

 

 

things like 

 

 

 

 

Please note I don't these people, i assume it is some type of spam, but how do I prevent it




'We love to buy books because we believe we’re buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

Oblivian
  #2670531 9-Mar-2021 15:51
Would appear your acct details is probably in the wild. And as a result being passed around.

 

And no way out. Scroll sideways you might be able to mute the notification. But you won't stop getting them it seems https://www.wired.co.uk/article/google-drive-spam-comments-phishing

 

Has a link in there to report them however.

freitasm
  #2670535 9-Mar-2021 15:57
I don't use Google Drive so no notifications for me - but my Gmail account forwards these notifications and I am seeing a lot of spam coming as shared documents on Google Drive.




01EG
  #2670545 9-Mar-2021 16:19
I will change my Google password in this case



  #2670556 9-Mar-2021 16:36
It doesn't help. No one has accessed your account. People know your email address and shared a Google Docs file with you.




Morgenmuffel

  #2670869 10-Mar-2021 08:26
Thats weird i thought i replied to this yesterday.

 

 

 

I realise I can turn off notifications, however there must surely be a switch to only allow notifications for files assigned by your contacts, and yes I realise i am wording that poorly but hopefully the gist comes across




'We love to buy books because we believe we’re buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

Oblivian
  #2670897 10-Mar-2021 09:22
No, there is not

 

Per the link I shared, if using that exploit - it appear it is still a 'work in progress' at google. Basically they don't filter/block messages from their own platforms that these are masquerading as. And once your email is on a blackmarket list, it's on the list.

 

And thanks to social media and the way they have implemented tagging and so forth, it appears as easy as pasting a massive list of @'s tagging of email addresses to execute and send it to.

 

The official stance seems to be use the report as malicious/spam until they have worked out how to change the entire system to allow privacy permissions.

MurrayM
  #2670916 10-Mar-2021 09:50
I've been getting these notifications over the last few weeks. So far I've been ignoring them as there doesn't seem to be much we can do about them.

 

I only get the notifications on my phone, no emails.



Baboon
  #2672061 12-Mar-2021 05:25
Huh, I've been a Google Apps/G Suite/Workspace user since early public beta, and my email address has been in the wild even longer. Don't I rate some Drive sharing spam? :-(




"The surest sign that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe is that it has never tried to contact us."

 

- Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson)

