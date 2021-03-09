I keep getting notifications on my phone for google drive
things like
Please note I don't these people, i assume it is some type of spam, but how do I prevent it
Would appear your acct details is probably in the wild. And as a result being passed around.
And no way out. Scroll sideways you might be able to mute the notification. But you won't stop getting them it seems https://www.wired.co.uk/article/google-drive-spam-comments-phishing
Has a link in there to report them however.
I don't use Google Drive so no notifications for me - but my Gmail account forwards these notifications and I am seeing a lot of spam coming as shared documents on Google Drive.
It doesn't help. No one has accessed your account. People know your email address and shared a Google Docs file with you.
Thats weird i thought i replied to this yesterday.
I realise I can turn off notifications, however there must surely be a switch to only allow notifications for files assigned by your contacts, and yes I realise i am wording that poorly but hopefully the gist comes across
No, there is not
Per the link I shared, if using that exploit - it appear it is still a 'work in progress' at google. Basically they don't filter/block messages from their own platforms that these are masquerading as. And once your email is on a blackmarket list, it's on the list.
And thanks to social media and the way they have implemented tagging and so forth, it appears as easy as pasting a massive list of @'s tagging of email addresses to execute and send it to.
The official stance seems to be use the report as malicious/spam until they have worked out how to change the entire system to allow privacy permissions.
I've been getting these notifications over the last few weeks. So far I've been ignoring them as there doesn't seem to be much we can do about them.
I only get the notifications on my phone, no emails.
