Five words to screw your day: "Enact your disaster recovery plans"
JaseNZ

#282770 10-Mar-2021 21:45
Can't be good if the worlds 3'rd largest hosting provider burns down.

 

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/ovh-data-center-burns-down-knocking-major-sites-offline/




dt

dt
  #2671340 10-Mar-2021 21:49
what a nightmare that would be for everyone it effected

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #2671344 10-Mar-2021 22:01
There were a few websites I couldn't access today, I wonder if that is why?




JaseNZ

  #2671345 10-Mar-2021 22:01
Hmmmm planned you say, insurance job 🤣

 

 

 




Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2671352 10-Mar-2021 22:30
what are the 5 words?




allan
  #2671356 10-Mar-2021 22:37
Batman:

 

what are the 5 words? 

 

As per the topic title...

dfnt
  #2671369 10-Mar-2021 23:50
Don't most modern data centers have those fire suppression systems that basically starves the room of oxygen? Was always paranoid about it going off when I had to do work in Orbit..

 

Surprised it got bad enough it required fire fighters to control it 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2671370 10-Mar-2021 23:58
Friend sent me these:

 

 

 

 




JaseNZ

  #2671371 11-Mar-2021 00:13
Man there has been some heat in that. Would have thought it would have had a halon system or some other fire suppression system I guess in this case you might as well as pis*sed on it.




l43a2
  #2671375 11-Mar-2021 00:42
pretty impressive fire.. 





sbiddle
  #2671405 11-Mar-2021 08:08
JaseNZ:

 

Man there has been some heat in that. Would have thought it would have had a halon system or some other fire suppression system I guess in this case you might as well as pis*sed on it.

 

 

Halon has been banned in most parts of the world for probably 25 years now for new builds. There simply aren't alternatives that are as good as a halon gas flood system.

 

If the fire was a large scale electrical fire (as some have talked about) we don't even know if they would have been effective anyway.

 

 

 

 

PolicyGuy
  #2671406 11-Mar-2021 08:09
Wow! That's looks like the whole data centre would be a complete write-off

 

I wonder if the "Planned maintenance in progress" included a brief shutdown of the fire detection and suppression system?
That would be as fine an example of the operation of Sod's Law as you would ever want to experience

 

Certainly no data centre should ever get as completely involved in fire as that unless it has no operative fire detection and suppression system

MurrayM
  #2671414 11-Mar-2021 08:39
dfnt:

 

Don't most modern data centers have those fire suppression systems that basically starves the room of oxygen? Was always paranoid about it going off when I had to do work in Orbit..

 

 

Indeed. I used to work for a company where I had occasion to enter the computer room to load up tapes. The first thing they told me was that if I was ever in the computer room when an alarm sounded then I should drop everything and run for the door. Fortunately it never happened, but it was always in the back of my mind every time I stepped foot into that room.

timmmay
  #2671431 11-Mar-2021 09:05
omg the clouds are on fire!!!!1!

wellygary
  #2671455 11-Mar-2021 09:33
So... Does this indicate that the claims of "the cloud has redundancy" only extend so far and any redundancy might still be on the same physical site??...

 

 

 

Betcha that multi-site cloud replication has just become a much more desirable service tier in Europe...( and globally)

MaxineN
  #2671468 11-Mar-2021 09:59
dt:

what a nightmare that would be for everyone it effected



If you play on one of the 25 EU rust servers that were hosted by Facepunch. It's all gone.

MWO went down too.

I honestly feel bad for OVH but I do wonder what actually happened.




